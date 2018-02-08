Toledo man accused of $4.7 million Bitcoin scheme

A Toledo man is facing serious charges he allegedly pulled a scheme that netted him nearly $5 million in Bitcoin.

Mark Simon was arraigned in Toledo Municipal court with 17 charges of transferring false identification documents and forgery.

The government seized $4.7 million in Bitcoin, which is digital money that isn't tied to a bank or government,

In addition to those crimes, Simon is also accused of forging driver licenses and selling them.

His bond is $5 million.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.