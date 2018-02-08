Money Talks News: Radical ways to slash clothing costs

Bagging a bargain on clothes can be a way of life for some. The average American household spends about $1,800 a year on clothing, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But for those bargain shoppers, they spend almost nothing, by buying and selling at a consignment shop.

Here's how it works: You bring stuff to the consignment shop for review. If you feel like you can make a sale, an account is opened. Give the consignment shop the account number, then each item gets an item number and they receive 50 percent of the sale.

Consignment stores, thrift shops, garage sales are all great ways to keep that clothing expense down, especially if you like those designer duds. And there are some more ways to save.

Never, ever pay retail. Scour the Internet and use apps to find coupons before you hit the mall or order online.

Check out discount stores like Marshall's or TJ Maxx. Check them out for discounted name-brand and current-trend clothes and check out the selection at warehouse stores.

Also: buy out of season. Swimsuits and shorts in January, sweaters and coats in July. Buy it off-season, and save big bucks.

Another idea that's totally free: Host an exchange party and swap clothes with family or friends.

And finally, take care of your clothes. Wash only when you need to, hang to dry when you can and avoid dry cleaning too often.

Whether it's designer jeans or designer handbags, there are plenty of stylish ways you can dress for less.

There are a few more ideas to try on, and they're waiting for you at the Money Talks News website. Just do a search for "dress for less."

