Money Talks News: Radical ways to slash clothing costs

The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
A busy, snowy week continues with our next snow arriving overnight. Widespread accumulations of 1-2" are likely.More >>
Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown helped secure $6 billion over the next two years to address the opioid epidemic along with a two-year funding extension for Community Health Centers (CHCs) in the bipartisan budget agreement announced Wednesday.More >>
The Monday after the Super Bowl is considered a national holiday for some as they take the day off of work.More >>
Ohio is eliminating two state panels created to help regulate ownership of dangerous wild animals after a suicidal man released lions, tigers and other creatures at his farm in 2011.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The government seized $4.7 million in Bitcoin, which is digital money that isn't tied to a bank or government,More >>
The snow is coming, and local school districts are preparing for possible delays or closings.More >>
The vintage 1976 Olympic Torch carried through the area now hangs for Bedford Township Residents to see and honor their local Olympians and heroesMore >>
When the flakes start falling and the morning commute begins, Toledo Police expect they will be operating in a phase two.More >>
Next week, the St. George Orthodox Cathedral will be hosting a big fundraising dinner and raffle. The cost is $20 per person for the buffet style meal.More >>
