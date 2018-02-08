St. George Orthodox Cathedral invites public to fundraising dinner, raffle

It hasn't happened for the past couple of years, but it's back and and the proceeds are going to a great cause.

Next week, the St. George Orthodox Cathedral will be hosting a big fundraising dinner and raffle. The cost is $20 per person for the buffet style meal.

Organizers say they are expecting about 160 people to be in attendance. Majority of the funds raised are donated.

"It goes to the 'My Friends Club.' Then we have a raffle and other money from the raffle goes to the church. It all gets donated to the church to help out St. George here like we do at the festival too," explained Kevin Haddad with St. George Orthodox Cathedral.

It is open invitation to the public and will be next Tuesday, on February 13.

