Toledo Zoo to close Friday due to anticipated snow storm

Toledo Zoo to close Friday due to anticipated snow storm

(Source: Toledo Zoo) (Source: Toledo Zoo)
TOLEDO, OH

The Toledo Zoo announced Thursday morning that it will close Friday ahead of the anticipated snow storm coming this weekend.

The zoo would like everyone to keep an eye on its social media pages, as well as their website for any additional updates.

They're hoping everyone stays safe and warming during the storm.  

