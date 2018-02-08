Teen charged with making threats against area high schools plead - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Teen charged with making threats against area high schools pleads guilty

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A 14-year-old who made threats against two area high schools had plead guilty to his charge. 

The teen made threats against St. John's Jesuit and Maumee High School, where he is a student. 

He was charged with making a terroristic threat. 

The teen will appear back in juvenile court March 20 where the court will decide his penalty.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly