Teen charged with making threats against area high schools pleads guilty

A 14-year-old who made threats against two area high schools had plead guilty to his charge.

The teen made threats against St. John's Jesuit and Maumee High School, where he is a student.

He was charged with making a terroristic threat.

The teen will appear back in juvenile court March 20 where the court will decide his penalty.

