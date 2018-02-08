New Horizons Academy closed due to illnesses

Illness is everywhere this time of year, and it's hard to stay healthy when the people you are around every day are getting sick.

Places like schools are especially susceptible to illnesses.

New Horizons Academy in Wauseon announced the school will be closed the rest of the week due to the number of illnesses with students and staff.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.