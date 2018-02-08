Wife searching for missing husband who recently had stroke

A wife is asking for her help locating her husband, who went missing after taking a drive.

Michele Henson said her husband John Henson left the house with their two dogs Wednesday night.

She said Henson hasn't driven since he suffered a stroke in August, and has no money, phone or sense of direction.

The couple has three boys.

She said Henson was last seen at Manitou Beach, Michigan.

Henson left his home in a white 2013 Jeep Wrangler.

Friends and family are out searching for Henson Thursday morning.

