Missing man found safe after taking dogs on drive

A missing man has been found safe after his wife said he went missing after taking a drive.

Henson's son made this post to Facebook after his father was found:

Michele Henson said her husband John Henson left the house at Devil's Lake with their two dogs Wednesday night.

She said Henson hadn't driven since he suffered a stroke in August, and had no money, phone or sense of direction.

Michele said Henson was found walking on the highway near Cincinnati off I-75 near Monroe after running out of gas.

Police picked the man up after a viewer saw the story on air and online and called in a tip.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.