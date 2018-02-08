1 in hospital after semi crash on Turnpike - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

1 in hospital after semi crash on Turnpike

FULTON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

One person is in the hospital after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike Thursday morning crash.

The crash happened at mile marker 47 a little after midnight.

Police say a semi was the only vehicle involved, and the driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. 

A tow truck was called to the scene to clear it.

