1 in hospital after semi crash on Turnpike

A busy, snowy week continues with our next snow arriving overnight. Widespread accumulations of 1-2" are likely.More >>
Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown helped secure $6 billion over the next two years to address the opioid epidemic along with a two-year funding extension for Community Health Centers (CHCs) in the bipartisan budget agreement announced Wednesday.More >>
The Monday after the Super Bowl is considered a national holiday for some as they take the day off of work.More >>
Ohio is eliminating two state panels created to help regulate ownership of dangerous wild animals after a suicidal man released lions, tigers and other creatures at his farm in 2011.More >>
Ohio has issued a $1 million contract to a New Jersey company to operate a toll-free help line for medical marijuana patients, caregivers and physicians.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
One person is in the hospital after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike Thursday morning crash.More >>
For the first time since the possible new Lucas County jail site was announced, neighbors living in the area got to weigh in.More >>
The city closed the hill Monday because of the giant elm tree at the bottom of the hill. A city arborist inspected it. The tree is cracking and needs to be cut down.More >>
Wednesday's winter weather was a consideration for most. Many of the school districts in our area chose to either delay or cancel school today. Perrysburg was not one of them.More >>
Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz hosted his first "Wednesdays with Wade," at the Heatherdowns Branch Library on Glanzman Road. It began at 4:30 p.m. and lasted for two hours.More >>
