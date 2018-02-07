Toledo Auto Show Gala kicks off annual Toledo Auto Show

Sequins, suits and shine filled the Seagate Wednesday night as the Toledo Auto Show celebrated its 101st year, and revved up the engine of the week with it’s annual gala.

Two weeks after the Detroit Auto Show, Toledo had its time to shine, or to shine the cars rather. But while the Detroit Auto show includes concept cars, the Toledo Auto show is a dealer’s show.

What that means for guests, is that every car seen at the show either is, or will be available for purchase.

Of course, Toledo loves our Jeeps, so the 2019 Jeep models are on display.

Another car getting a lot of attention is the 2019 Mustang Bullitt. Word is, there was a movie in the late 1960s called Bullitt that features a Mustang that became the start of the show. With it's V-8 engine, it killed it in a car chase scene. Now, it's making it's comeback.

The show is ideal for folks looking to purchase a car sometime in the next year. But it’s also fun for the whole family.

“The Toledo Auto Show is a family event and this year we have added fun new activities the young ones will be sure to enjoy with the TADA Kids Zone which will feature a 15’ giant inflatable slide and a monster truck bounce house," said Kelly Danison, the director of events for the Toledo Auto Show. "In addition to the inflatables, we will have appearances by Muddy and Muddonna, Matt the Balloon Guy, Face Doodles by Jen and the Toledo Zoo.”

More for information on the show or information on tickets can be found here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.