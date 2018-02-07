Walbridge and Waterville Police conducting training Wednesday night

The Walbridge Police Department and Waterville Township Police Department K9 units say they will be conducting a training in Walbridge Wednesday night.

Police say from at 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be units at the Dollar General on Drouillard Road.

It is only training, so police say to not be alarmed if you see flashing lights and police activity.

