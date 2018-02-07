TPD searching for driver who crashed stolen truck into Marco's Pizza

Toledo Police need your help finding the person who drove a truck into a Marcos Pizza shop early Wednesday morning.

An unknown driver drove a tan GMC truck into the side of the Marcos Pizza on Rugby Drive around 3 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene they discovered that the truck used in the crash was stolen.

Nothing was stolen from Marco's.

Anyone with any information on this crash is encouraged to call crime stopper at 419-255-1111.

