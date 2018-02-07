OSU Board of Trustees approves Reagan Tokes scholarship

The scholarship named to honor Reagan Tokes is now a reality.

The Ohio State University Board of Trustees approved the creation of the $50,000 scholarship.

It will be given to an undergraduate, preferably majoring in Psychology.

The Ohio State University scholarship is one of four the Tokes have created in their daughter's honor.

It has been nearly a year since Tokes was killed in Columbus.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.