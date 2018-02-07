Mayor Kapszukiewicz hosts first "Wednesdays with Wade"

On the first Wednesday of every month, you will now get a chance to meet Toledo's newest mayor.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is hosting his first "Wednesdays with Wade."

These are public sessions that will be held at different venues the first Wednesday of every month through the end of this year.

This session will be at the Heatherdowns Branch Library on Glanzman.

The event is open to the public and will include the Mayor, along with other city administrators on hand to answer your questions or hear your concerns.

The session is from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

