TPD looking for man who broke into Church's Chicken

TPD looking for man who broke into Church's Chicken

(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for a man accused of a few break-ins in Toledo.

Police say the man has broken into the Church's Chicken on Bancroft on two separate occasions. 

Anyone who can identify him should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

