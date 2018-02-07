TPD investigating aggravated robbery at Circle K

Toledo police are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened in north Toledo last month.

The robbery occurred at the Circle K on 1565 East Alexis on January 31 around 9 p.m.

Police say a black male entered the store with a garbage bag covering his right hand and acted as though he had a firearm.

Police say the man demanded money from the clerk, who gave him about $82.00.

Police say the man then fled the scene in a dark green four-door full sized older model sedan.

The man was wearing a black coat and had a black mask covering his face during the robbery.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

