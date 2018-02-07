Students say ban on prayers before games creating tension

BELOIT, Ohio (AP) - Students at a northeast Ohio high school say a recent ban by administrators of prayers before athletic events is causing tension.
The Vindicator reports one West Branch High School student says the divide created between those supporting and opposing prayers at the public school in Beloit is "kind of a like a civil war." Senior Mikayla Barker says a majority of students are pro-prayer.
The West Branch schools banned prayer before athletic events after receiving a letter in mid-January from the Freedom From Religion Foundation, which said the practice is unconstitutional.
Pro-prayer parents and community members have had t-shirts made that say "Prayer Matters." Opponents have created t-shirts using the popular word image "Coexist."
Beloit is roughly 63 miles (101 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.
Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A busy, snowy week continues with our next snow arriving overnight. Widespread accumulations of 1-2" are likely.More >>
A busy, snowy week continues with our next snow arriving overnight. Widespread accumulations of 1-2" are likely.More >>
The Monday after the Super Bowl is considered a national holiday for some as they take the day off of work.More >>
The Monday after the Super Bowl is considered a national holiday for some as they take the day off of work.More >>
Ohio is eliminating two state panels created to help regulate ownership of dangerous wild animals after a suicidal man released lions, tigers and other creatures at his farm in 2011.More >>
Ohio is eliminating two state panels created to help regulate ownership of dangerous wild animals after a suicidal man released lions, tigers and other creatures at his farm in 2011.More >>
Ohio has issued a $1 million contract to a New Jersey company to operate a toll-free help line for medical marijuana patients, caregivers and physicians.More >>
Ohio has issued a $1 million contract to a New Jersey company to operate a toll-free help line for medical marijuana patients, caregivers and physicians.More >>
A majority of Americans who live in so-called fragile communities say they have respect for and confidence in the police who patrol their neighborhoods.More >>
A majority of Americans who live in so-called fragile communities say they have respect for and confidence in the police who patrol their neighborhoods.More >>