No students hurt after bus crash in Perrysburg

Police are on the scene of a crash involving a bus in Perrysburg Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on Roachton Road at Thompson Road around 7 a.m.

Perrysburg Transportation said students were on board Bus 32, but no one was hurt.

The children and bus driver are still on the bus as police talk to the driver.

Our crew on the scene says the bus door seems to be jammed.

Officials say the accident is minor.

Perrysburg superintendent Thomas Hosler said the students will be taken to school on a different bus.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.