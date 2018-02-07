FIRST ALERT: Friday's Major Snowfall!

This has been a very active start to February and the winter weather doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.











Friday is a First Alert Day for the potential of significant snow accumulations as a winter storm pushes into our area!







Snow will begin to fall before sunrise on Friday morning and will continue throughout the day and into the evening hours.











Total accumulations will be significant with 3 - 5" near around Toledo with 6"+ of snow possible into parts of Southeast Michigan!



