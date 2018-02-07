Hundreds of area athletes to sign letters of intent on National Signing Day

(WTOL) - National Signing Day is upon us.

February 7 is the day that hundreds of athletes across the area will sign their letter of intent to take their talents to the next level at the colleges of their choice.

This is a special day for student and their families as they move on to higher education and continue the pursuit of their athletic dreams.

Below is a list of all the students in the area who will sign with a college on Wednesday:

Anthony Wayne

Nathan Barney - University of St. Francis (Football)

Ralph Burdo - Ashland University (Football)

Jen Fortner - Arizona State University (Soccer)

Areanna Fuller - Goshen College (Soccer)

Jillian Grant - Valparasio University (Volleyball)

Rachelle Moses - Otterbein University (Tennis)

Jack Moses - Wittenberg College (Lacrosse)

Emily Ray - Lourdes University (Volleyball)

Emilie Reese - Bowing Green State University (Soccer)

Olivia Thomas - Case Western University (Softball)

Ben Trenka - University of Mount Union (Soccer)

Bellevue

Brock Beier - Ohio Wesleyan University (Football)

Kolten Henry - Tiffin University (Football)

Dakota McPeak - Ashland University (Football)

Central Catholic

Sean Blue - Ashland University (Football)

Michael Edwards - University of St. Francis (Football)

Anna Kovacs - United States Naval Academy (Cross Country)

Allison Plasencio - Lourdes University (Volleyball)

Devon Rivers - Malone University (Football)

Bryson Williams - Malone University (Football)

Clay

Hailey Clere - University of Akron (Soccer)

Clyde

Jaylon Johnson - Findlay (Football)

Findlay

Cameron Dillon - Columbia University (Football)

Taylor Miles - University of Findlay (Soccer)

Margot Simeon - Maine Maritime Academy (Soccer)

Pace Thomas - Tiffin University (Soccer)

Liberty-Benton

Austin May - University of Findlay (Football)

Grant Vermilya - Siena Heights University

Maumee

Mike Haney - Eastern Michigan University (Football)

Matt Lucas - Malone University (Track/Cross Country)

Brandon Phillips - West Point (Wrestling)

Notre Dame

Lexa Bauer - University of Toledo (Soccer)

Otsego

Holly Roe - Muskinghum University (Softball)

MaKenzie Wilson - Defiance College (Softball)

Perrysburg

Tyler Bezek - Taylor University (Football)

Jacob Cady - Trine University (Tennis)

Kristina DeMarco - Miami OH University (Soccer)

Ashley Dibling - West Virginia University (Rowing)

Nicole Dibling - West Virginia University (Rowing)

Payton Faris - Wheeling Jesuit University (Baseball)

Elizabeth Finney - Davis and Elkins College (Golf)

Tori Kopp - Owens Community College (Basketball)

Abigail Knopps - St. Mary's College (Basketball)

.Ian Ritzman - Wilmington College (Football)

Karter Seitz - College of the Holy Cross (Cross Country)

Nathan Skrzyniecki - University of Findlay (Soccer)

Springfield

Cade Chapetta - Siena Heights University (Football)

Tyler Long - University of Toledo (Football)

St. John's

Solomon Asiedu - University of St. Francis (Football)

Joe Hewitt - Siena Heights University (Football)

Kaleb Nichols - Bowling Green State University (Soccer)

St. Ursula

Payton Sullivan - University of Toledo (Soccer)

Lexi Taylor - Albion College (Soccer)

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.