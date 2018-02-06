Ohio Supreme Court rules against last abortion clinic in NW Ohio to perform surgical abortions

The last standing abortion clinic in northwest Ohio, saw a ruling against it Tuesday from the Ohio Supreme Court.

Capital Care Network must stop preforming surgical abortions.

"We are not in support of abortion, but if there is going to be abortion taking place, you want it under the safest conditions,” said Ed Sitter, the Executive Director of Greater Toledo Right to Life.

The reason for the ruling is a law put into place in 1996, saying all surgical abortion facilities must have an agreement with a local hospitals as a precaution.

Capital Care Network had an agreement with the University of Toledo Medical Center, until it was not renewed in 2013. Then, leaders made contact with the University of Michigan Health Center in Ann Arbor, however this is more than the 30 mile radius required.

In the eye of the Ohio Supreme Court, it was too much, especially without an agreement with any type of air ambulance company.

As of the decision, all Toledo area hospitals had rejected Capital Care.

The clinic can keep its doors open, but they would have to shift to abortions only through medicine. This has to be done within the first couple months of pregnancy.

One commenter on the WTOL Facebook post about the decision is Cassandra Robinson.

"Even if it's not your choice it should be a choice that is left open for people,” said Robinson.

She said working as an EMT, she understands patient care is vital, and should be done right. But, she hopes the clinic can get it figured out, and give local women a viable option.

"It's a woman's right, it's a woman's body, not everyone can handle it. My sister is autistic, I know if something were to happen and she got pregnant, she mentally wouldn't be able to handle it,” said Robinson.

This doesn’t change anything about the legality of abortion.

There are clinics in the state of Ohio, and Michigan, as close as Detroit and Ann Arbor. But, Sitter said, he thinks things can change for women when the decision isn’t as convenient.

"The more information they have, the more empowered they become, the more often when they have a really and truly informed choice and it's not just a quick reaction to a problem that is facing them, they tend to choose life,” said Sitter.

Capital Care Network representatives have not made any statement on whether or not they will appeal the decision.

