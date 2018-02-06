Trainer Tip 4: Strong legs

When you are trying to replace some bad habits with good on you really need to make a commitment to those good habits. And that means if you want to get healthy, then you can't skip that workout.

So if you keep using the excuse that you don't have time, then we found a few exercises you can do right from your desk.

Below are some things you can do the next time you have a 15 minute work break:

Exercise from your work chair are simple. You just need an exercise band.

Chair knee ups, chest presses by putting band behind your chair and press straight out.

Keep working on biceps and upper body by putting the band under your feet in the seated position and curl your arms up.

Do three sets of 15 reps and do those at least three times a week.

It's the second month of 2018, meaning there should be no more excuses. Just stuff those exercise bands in your work bag and let's build some good, healthy habits.

