Bedford Township look forward to having fair water bill

City of Toledo customers who live across the state line in Michigan said it's about time their water rates go down.

For 40 years, Bedford Township Michigan had a contract with the City of Toledo that kept its water rates at a reasonable price. But about five years ago when the contract expired, the township didn't have a Plan B when the city offered them a contract that would raise their water bills up to 20 percent.

On Tuesday, the Bedford Township supervisor said his residents will finally have a fair bill.

The city of toledo signed a Memorandum of Agreement to depoliticize water, to create a regional water authority.

"This regional water is a great thing for everybody. It forces people to play fairly," said Michael Jacobs, a Bedford Township Resident.

For small communities like Bedford Township, that get their drinking water from the City of Toledo, this will give them some relief.

"I look back on it and it's not a good contract for us, but really they have the water. So we really got put into a predicament where we had to sign it," said Paul Pirrone, the Supervisor of Bedford Township.

Now, Bedford residents won't feel like their drowning in their water bills.

"It's, it's almost a shock when I get my water and sewer bill. It's been considerably increased," said Jacobs.

"Why do we pay more than another person that gets the same water just because we're over the boarder. Why do we pay more or less than Sylvania. We should all be paying the same amount for water," said Pirrone.

The Bedford Township Supervisor added that it'll take roughly eight years for the water rates to level out, but it will allow the area to attract and keep businesses in town.

"There've been a couple of business that have actually turned and went the other way because of water prices. It's just too expensive for them to be here," said Pirrone.

Now, all nine member have to agree on the memorandum before outside customers see any relief, which they're expected to do.

Pirrone also said the city of Toledo couldn't risk losing any more customers since Perrysburg and Waterville both went to Wood County when Toledo raised its prices.

