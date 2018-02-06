First Alert: More Snow Wednesday!

Here we go again! More snow will develop overnight with snow becoming steady during the morning commute Wednesday. Accumulations are expected to be between 1-3", not the biggest storm but the timing and cold temperatures will make for snow covered roads.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.