Family Christian Center to host 'Night to Shine' prom experience for special needs teens

Kaitlyn's Cottage and Family Christian Center are hosting an event that'll be one to remember.

The two organizations are coming together to host a "Night to Shine" sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The Night to Shine event will be an unforgettable prom night experience that focuses on God's love and is geared towards teens with special needs who are 14 and older.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 9 and will end at 9 p.m. at the Family Christian Center in Defiance, Ohio.

Anyone interested in volunteering can do so here. Those interested in being an honored guest, can register here. Honored Guest registration will be limited to the first 150 applicants.

