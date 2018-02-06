Toledo's Fire Investigation Unit needs your help solving several arson cases, reward offered

Toledo's Fire Investigation Unit has several unfinished investigations and have decided to reach out to you and others through social media so you can help and be rewarded.

There are at least eight houses throughout Toledo that had fires breakout that put the lives of firefighters and neighbors in danger between 2016 and Now. Those fires have been considered suspicious. A list of the houses can be seen on the Toledo's Fire Investigation Unit's Facebook page.

Because investigators those fires were intentionally set, that are hoping their social media followers will help track the ones responsible, down.

"We reach out to the public this time on social media to see if there is any additional information that somebody may see something and say 'I remember a little bit about this.' And anything can help. You may not think its important but if you have any information on these homes or structures that you think could help, don't hesitate to give us a call," explained Sterling Rahe with TFD. "It may be the difference between making an arrest or maybe adding a piece to the investigation."

In addition to the money that Crime Stopper is offering, the Ohio Blue Ribbon committee also has reward money available that can be awarded to anyone with a tip that leads to a conviction.

Anyone with any information can cash in by calling Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

