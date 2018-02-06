ODOT updates plan for closed SR 2 Marblehead exit

Exit 125 off of West Bound State Route 2 has been shut down since the first week of December after a small landslide d ropped part of the roadway. The bus exit into the Marblehead area will also remain closed through the beginning of tourism season.

ODOT has finished their investigation process of the slide. For the last eight weeks, GEO technical crews have taken core samples and incline readings to find the cause of the slide. Crews have also removed sections of the asphalt along the slide to reduce the weight on the slope.

Now with that data in hand, ODOT is developing their plan to stabilize the slope and rebuild the roadway.

An early explanation from ODOT said engineers will rebuild the slope with an additional rock anchor. They hope to begin work in April

But this won't be a quick fix, and though ODOT prefers to plan their work around the busy tourism season, they will not be rushing this project.

"Because we know how important tourism is to that area, but with this it wasn't something we had planned, it's an emergency repair. So, we're trying to get it done as quickly as possible to open it back up for the area. But unfortunately it's not something that we can rush, and safety is our first priority," said Rebecca Dangelo, PIO for ODOT District 2.

Rebecca also said once construction begins, that stretch of Route 2 will be compressed to only two lanes, one for each direction, to ensure the safety of the workers.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.