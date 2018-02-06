Catfish incident with local high school senior

Parents with children on on social media are being told to listen up. Police say a local high school senior was fooled into believing who he was talking to on the popular app, Snapchat.

However, this case was more then just a common case of catfishing. The victim was raped.

Police say 19-year-old Cameron Vaughn used Snapchat and the app Kik messenger to take advantage of a teen boy.

After the victim sent several risky pictures and video over the apps to who he thought was a woman, police say Vaughn then turned on him.

Prosecuting Attorney Frank Spryszak says that Vaughn used those intimate pictures as ammunition to coarse him or extort him into having sexual intercourse by threatening to make those pictures public.

"It's important to go after individuals engaging in behavior like this because we believe there could be others potentially victimized in this way and by going after this defendant maybe it will give people the courage to come forward and say 'this happened to me,'" Spryszak explained.

Vaughn is now facing several felony charges including rape, extortion and kidnapping. He will face a judge Wednesday morning.

