Mayor Kapszukiewicz to deliver 2018 State of the City address

The City of Toledo announced Tuesday the details of Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz delivering the 2018 State of the City Address.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz will give his address at the Ohio Theatre and Event Center at 6 p.m. on February 22.

The City says that the annual State of the City brings business, community, faith, non-profit, and government leaders together to hear the “state of the city” from Toledo’s mayor.

According to the City, Mayor Kapszukiewicz's address will highlight accomplishments of the past year and his vision and initiatives for 2018 and beyond.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz is committed to enacting fiscally-responsible policies to enhance the efficiency and transparency of city operations. He also strives to increase the education, income and health of all Toledoans.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the speech begins at 6 p.m.

The mayor is especially pleased to invite all to the historic Ohio Theatre, 3114 Lagrange St., in one of Toledo's great neighborhoods. Parking will be available next door, behind the theatre, across the street and at the Chester J. Zablocki Senior Center.

Refreshments will be available for purchase and the proceeds will benefit the Ohio Theatre. The event is free and open to the public.

