TSO resident Conductor to leave at the end of the season

After three years with the Toledo Symphony, Sara Jobin will leave her post as Resident Conductor at the end of the 2017-2018 season.

“It has been such a privilege to work with the musicians of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra regularly for these three years,” Jobin said. “Not only are they fantastic musicians, but they are also fantastic people, and an amazingly supportive community of professionals. We’ve performed all kinds of concerts together in the past few years—Christmas blitzes, movies by click-track, 24-hour Bach festivals, and lots of kids concerts.”

The symphony also says that Jobin will leave her post with the Toledo Opera.

“The Opera has also been very good to me, producing my first Vanessa and also calling on me on short notice to lead Romeo and Juliette last year in addition to Madama Butterfly when I first arrived,” Jobin said. “I am specifically grateful to Maestro James Meena for following my career for twenty years. He was instrumental in creating the joint Symphony/Opera position which I moved to Toledo to fulfill. It has been an honor to serve both organizations.”

Beginning July 1, Jobin will move to Richmond, Virginia and serve as Music Director for the Inayati Order, an interfaith mystical fellowship. In June, Jobin will debut with the LA Opera and the LA Philharmonic on its Green Umbrella New Music Series.

She remains Chief Conductor of the Center for Contemporary Opera in New York and looks forward to continuing work as a freelancer, seeking to spend more time on musical projects that bring the world together.

“I look forward to a few more concerts with the Toledo Symphony in the next few months, including Kathleen Battle, the world premiere of a trumpet concerto with Lauraine Carpenter, and the Indigo Girls,” Jobin said.

Though Jobin will conclude her official roles with the Toledo Symphony and Toledo Opera at the end of the current season, she will return to Toledo to conduct Handel’s Messiah on December 2, 2018. The Toledo Symphony says they are working with Jobin to find other opportunities for her to return to Toledo.

“I look forward to coming back to guest conduct next season,” Jobin said. “I will miss many people here who I have met and grown to love. But I hope to keep in touch and will be back to visit!”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.