Port Clinton City Schools on lockdown

The Port Clinton Police Department says all schools in Port Clinton are on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

The lockdown is because of an armed robbery of the Pharmacy at Magruder Hospital.

According to police, a man with a handgun, wearing camouflaged pants and coat, robbed the pharmacy early Tuesday afternoon.

He demanded pills and fled the hospital.

The High School and Middle School are across from Magruder Hospital.

Port Clinton Police are searching for the alleged thief with officers and dogs.

The school district says the students are safe.

They say they will not be releasing students until police give the all-clear.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.