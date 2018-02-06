Armed robbery across from Port Clinton City Schools caused lockdown Tuesday

All Port Clinton schools were placed on lockdown early Tuesday afternoon.

The lockdown came after an armed robbery at the Pharmacy at Magruder Hospital.

The High School and Middle School are across from Magruder Hospital.

ALERT - PC schools still in lockdown. All students are safe. Waiting for all clear from PCPD. We will not be releasing students until given ok by PCPD. — PC Schools (@We_are_PC) February 6, 2018

The school began asking for parents/guardians to pick up their students around 4 p.m. The school district says the students are safe and were released Tuesday afternoon.

ALERT - PCMS & PCHS Parents of bus riders. We ask that you please pick up your child at the MS or HS. Thank you. — PC Schools (@We_are_PC) February 6, 2018

According to Port Clinton police, a man with a handgun, wearing camouflaged pants and coat, robbed the pharmacy early Tuesday afternoon.

Police say he demanded pills and fled the hospital.

Port Clinton Police searched the area for the alleged thief with officers and dogs.

Police later identified the suspect as Joshua Trapp and arrested him.

Clark Sams was also arrested in relation to the robbery, as police say he was the getaway driver.

