Sticky Sweet Tomatoes from Dei Fratelli - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sticky Sweet Tomatoes from Dei Fratelli

By Wendy Sheridan, Producer
Connect

Sticky Sweet Tomatoes

Prep Time: 5 minutes    
Cook Time: 20 minutes    
Servings: 4

Ingredients:

•    1 28 oz. Can Dei Fratelli Stewed Tomatoes, drained, reserve juice
•    1 Cup Honey
•    1 tsp. Balsamic Vinegar

Instructions:

1.    Place drained Dei Fratelli Stewed Tomatoes and honey in a two-quart saucepot and set over medium-low heat for 10-12 minutes.
2.    Add balsamic vinegar and 2 tablespoons of reserved juice, stir. Cook for an additional 5-7 minutes, or until tomatoes are sticky and glazed in appearance.
3.    Allow to cool and place in a heatproof container or jar.

Recipe Notes:

Use as a sweet condiment on salads and sandwiches, or simply add warm toast and serve. Also makes a great addition to a cheese board for a party.
 

Powered by Frankly