Sticky Sweet Tomatoes from Dei Fratelli

Sticky Sweet Tomatoes

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

• 1 28 oz. Can Dei Fratelli Stewed Tomatoes, drained, reserve juice

• 1 Cup Honey

• 1 tsp. Balsamic Vinegar

Instructions:

1. Place drained Dei Fratelli Stewed Tomatoes and honey in a two-quart saucepot and set over medium-low heat for 10-12 minutes.

2. Add balsamic vinegar and 2 tablespoons of reserved juice, stir. Cook for an additional 5-7 minutes, or until tomatoes are sticky and glazed in appearance.

3. Allow to cool and place in a heatproof container or jar.

Recipe Notes:

Use as a sweet condiment on salads and sandwiches, or simply add warm toast and serve. Also makes a great addition to a cheese board for a party.

