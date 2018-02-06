Snow Tonight Thru Tomorrow Morning - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Snow Tonight Thru Tomorrow Morning

A busy, snowy week continues with our next snow arriving after midnight tonight. Widespread accumulations of 1-2" will be likely.  Snow will hit quickly through the morning rush hour, then taper off by midday.

Wary of Winter weather yet? As if that wasn't enough to watch there is another system that could drop a several inches of snow on Friday.

