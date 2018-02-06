Lourdes University hosts blood drive as bad weather, flu diminishes supply

Bad weather and a bad flu season have caused blood supplies in the region to be very low.

This year, about 600 blood drives were canceled due to bad weather, and those who are sick with the flu can't contribute.

Those feeling well, however, can roll up their sleeves and donate at Lourdes University.

Blood drive coordinator Margaret Janiga says blood is always in high demand.

"Blood only has a shelf life of about 56 days. There's always that constant need, there's always someone who needs it. If someone needs a blood transfusion for an accident, or a cancer, patient, it's always being used," Janiga said.

The blood drive is being held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Franciscan Center.

Walk-ins are welcome with identification.

While you're waiting to donate, you can also make Valentine cards for children at a local hospital.

