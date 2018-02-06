Police looking for missing man believed to be in danger

Toledo police are looking for a man who went missing on Monday.

Police say 27-year-old Willie Dollard went missing from 38 West Central Avenue.

Police say Dollard may be in danger due to mental health concerns.

Dollard is described as a black male standing at six feet and weighing 193 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police advise the public to call 911 if you see Dollard. Do not approach him.

