Police locate missing man believed to be in danger

Willie Dollard (Source: TPD) Willie Dollard (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police have found a man who went missing on Monday. 

Police say 27-year-old Willie Dollard went missing from 38 West Central Avenue.

Police say Dollard was potentially in danger due to mental health concerns.

Police safely located Dollard on Tuesday.

