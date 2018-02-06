Man accused of 2017 murder gets trial date - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of 2017 murder gets trial date

The man accused of a 2017 murder was given a trial date.

Deshone Sykes is charged with killing 24-year-old Jonathan Cain at the Greenbelts Apartments in March.

Police believe Sykes and Cain knew each other and that the killing stemmed from a disagreement.

Sykes is also charged with another felony as the murder weapon he used was a gun he got from a minor

His trial is scheduled to start in April. 

