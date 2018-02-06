Trial set for man accused of shooting TPD officer - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Trial set for man accused of shooting TPD officer

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A trial date has been set for the man accused of shooting a Toledo police officer. 

Jamaine Hill will be back in court March 27.

Hill is charged with felonious assault for shooting Detective Jason Picking

Picking is still recovering. 

Hill is being held on a $1 million bond. 

