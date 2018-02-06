House fire closes part of SR 19 in Seneca Co. - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

House fire closes part of SR 19 in Seneca Co.

SENECA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Crews are on the scene of a fire in Seneca County Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred at a house at 3463 South State Route 19. 

The Seneca County Sheriff says no one is injured as a result of the fire.

State Route 19 is closed between US 224 and County Road 16 as crews fight the fire.

Avoid the area on your morning commute. 

