Local woman wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'

It was definitely one local woman's lucky day on Monday, as she traveled all the way from Portage, Ohio to Los Angeles to compete on the popular game show, "Wheel of Fortune."

Kelsey, a married pharmacist and mother of two, started the night on the right foot as she earned the right of the first spin. From there on out, it was smooth sailing and a runway game for Kelsey.

She was able to solve majority of the puzzles during the game and kept a steady and healthy lead against her two competitors throughout the entire game.

At the end of the final round, Kelsey finished with a grand total of $32,400 as a cash prize and moved on to the bonus round.

In the bonus round, Kelsey chose the category "what are you wearing?" and was given the letters, R, L, S, T, N, E, and chose the letters, C,H,A,F.

Based upon her performance throughout the game, it was no surprise that she was able to solve "Fancy Gold Watch," within only two seconds of the 10 second time limit.

At the end of the night, Kelsey walked away with a total cash prize of $69,200 and represented northwest Ohio in a tremendous way with her impressive performance on Monday night's show.

Congratulations Kelsey!

