More Snow Chances Ahead This Week

Snow has been a headache for many already this week and more is ahead tonight. 

Snow will accumulate 1" for many, isolated 2" totals are possible with the snow ending around 3-5am. 

While this will be a snowy week, we have LONG way to catch up to the record setting pace of 2014. That season went on to drop 80"+ of snow! 

