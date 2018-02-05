More Snow Chances Ahead This Week

Snow has been a headache for many already this week and more is ahead tonight.
Snow will accumulate 1" for many, isolated 2" totals are possible with the snow ending around 3-5am.
While this will be a snowy week, we have LONG way to catch up to the record setting pace of 2014. That season went on to drop 80"+ of snow!
