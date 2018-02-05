Dead body found along road, Hancock County Sheriff's Office investigating

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is investigating a dead body that was found alongside a road in Cass Township.

The sheriff's office says they received a report on February 4 that a body was discovered along the roadway of Township Road 215 between County Road 18 and County Road 236.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim was identified as 28-year-old Danielle Rice.

The death is considered suspicious and remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this matter, you are asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff's Office at 419-424-7097.

