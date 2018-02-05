Ohio Senate to vote on new gerrymandering plan

The Ohio senate is expected to vote on a new plan to tackle gerrymandering congressional districts in Ohio on Monday.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that a bipartisan group of lawmakers have reached a deal that would put a proposal on the May ballot.

Among other changes, the proposal would initially require 50 percent of the minority party in each chamber to approve a map for 10 years.

After the senate will votes on Monday, the house is expected to do the same Tuesday morning.

