Man killed in Toledo bar fight, another man faces murder charge

A man faces murder charges after a deadly bar fight last week in west Toledo.

The fight happened at Brew Ha's Bar at 5801 Telegraph Road on January 31.

According to Toledo police, Daniel Vasquez, 59, was struck in the head during a fight.

Vasquez was transported to St. Vincent Hospital where he died from his injuries Sunday.

A warrant was issued for 37-year-old Carl Wimpey Jr. Monday. Wimpey turned himself in and was booked at the Lucas County Jail.

Vasquez's death is the seventh homicide investigation this year for Toledo police.

