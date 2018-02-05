Students return to Fostoria JR/SR High School building

After four weeks, hundreds of students are back in their school building after a being displaced by a fire.

For only the second time since before Christmas Break, students of Fostoria Junior and Senior High School were back in their school building.

A boiler room fire on January 11 filled the building with smoke. Due to air quality standards, students had to attend classes for the last three weeks at either St. Wendelin or the Fostoria Learning Center.

"The teachers did a great job, the students as well, in making the best in a not ideal situation," Principal Drew Bauman. "We had 4,000 square feet and 10 classrooms per set up, and the students were kind of rotating through that."

Though the district had a two hour delay Monday, the goal was to return the school to a sense of normalcy for the students, while teachers spent their free time digging through hastily packed boxes.

However, the time away from their school building has helped the district appreciate what they have as they wait to move into a new junior and senior high school in two years.

"It did make us appreciative of the current space we have while we anticipate the new space," Principal Bauman said. "I think we're always kind of looking forward, and in the last three weeks it's really made us value the place that we have, and we're going to make the best of it for the time we have left."

Along with finally being able to hold class in their school building again, they can now host home basketball games.

Fostoria boys hosts Eastwood Tuesday night here in their gym.

