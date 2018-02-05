Only on 11: Gov. Kasich talks accomplishments, future as second term ends

In his last year in office, Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich joined WTOL to discuss accomplishments in Ohio over the last seven years, “unfinished business,” and what is next for the state’s chief executive and former Republican 2016 presidential candidate.More >>
For us, the snow, cold and ice are harsh winter conditions are about as far away as you can imagine from hot and stagnant summer days where algae blooms thrive on in Lake Erie.More >>
Who really is new Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz?
To answer that question, I spent a day with him to get a glimpse into the man and the leader. His days start early and end late.More >>
Isabell Hutchins defines courage and strength. She is dignified, despite the fear and pain that caused her great suffering. But most importantly, Isabell Hutchins is a survivor.More >>
Last week, a family of five survived a night that could have easily taken their lives.More >>
A busy, snowy week continues with our next snow arriving overnight. Widespread accumulations of 1-2" are likely.More >>
The Monday after the Super Bowl is considered a national holiday for some as they take the day off of work.More >>
Ohio is eliminating two state panels created to help regulate ownership of dangerous wild animals after a suicidal man released lions, tigers and other creatures at his farm in 2011.More >>
Ohio has issued a $1 million contract to a New Jersey company to operate a toll-free help line for medical marijuana patients, caregivers and physicians.More >>
A majority of Americans who live in so-called fragile communities say they have respect for and confidence in the police who patrol their neighborhoods.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
It was the story of a Perrysburg family's near death experience that had many of us running out to the store to buy carbon monoxide detectors for our homes.More >>
Lucas County is getting more than $2 million help combat infant mortality.More >>
The Toledo Police Department announced Monday afternoon, that it will be doing away with their motorcycle unit.More >>
Toledo police need your help finding two thieves.More >>
Attorney General DeWine Announces $1.67 Million Issued to Ohio Consumers from Provigil Settlement.More >>
