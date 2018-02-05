TPD to do away with motorcycle unit

The Toledo Police Department announced Monday afternoon, that it will be doing away with their motorcycle unit.

Officers from the motorcycle unit will be reassigned to field operations and the traffic section.

The chief decided to disband the unit because the 10 motorcycles which were bought in 2012 needed to be replaced.

In order to continue with the unit, the department would have had to spend $200,000 on new bikes and training.

The Department’s motorcycles will be kept in storage and will be given consideration for their periodic use in special community events.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.