TPD looking for 2 males that stole from Franklin Park Mall

Toledo police need your help finding two thieves.

Police posted surveillance video on their Facebook of the two suspects from inside the Franklin Park Mall.

Police say the two suspects stole at least $1,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry kiosk inside the mall on January 31.

If you have any idea who either of these males are, you are asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.