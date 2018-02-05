Ohio Attorney General announces $1.67 million issued to Ohio consumers from Provigil settlement

Attorney General DeWine Announces $1.67 Million Issued to Ohio Consumers from Provigil Settlement

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced that checks totaling over $1.67 million are being sent to more than 2,000 Ohioans this week on Monday,

This comes after a previously-reached settlement by DeWine and other attorneys general over the price of Provigil. Provigil is a wakefulness drug used to treat sleep disorders.

The average check amount is about $830.

“We worked hard to recover this money for consumers, and we hope it will help Ohio families,” DeWine said.

Ohio was a lead state in the Provigil settlement, which resolved allegations that Cephalon Inc. and affiliated companies engaged in anticompetitive conduct to delay generic versions of Provigil from entering the market for several years.

The settlement included $35 million for affected consumers.

Consumers who have submitted eligible claims will receive a check proportional to the amount of Provigil they bought between June 24, 2006, and March 31, 2012.

The checks will be void 90 days from the date of issuance, so consumers should cash or deposit the checks promptly.

The Attorney General is warning consumers to be mindful of potential scammers who may ask them for payment in exchange for a check.

The claims period is now closed. Anyone with any questions about the status of a check or a claim can call an administrator at 1-877-236-1413.

